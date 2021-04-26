It’s the day of celebration. Celebration of the world of Cinema, the art and legacy that flourishes with each year. It’s the day of the Oscars, and the 93rd Academy Award has concluded this morning (for India). The ceremony conferred immaculate films with the awards they deserve. While Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland ruled the night, Anthony Hopkins became the eldest winner of the Best Actor trophy.

It was the Oscars of many first, and it was very much evident since the nominations were announced. The most diverse and inclusive of the years, 2021 had some amazing films in the run in the 93rd Academy Awards. But while the night has come to an end, and the winners are rejoicing the victory, we in India are so eager to watch all these winning flicks. Needless to say that the presence of OTT has made it easier, but what is where? Well, we are here to make that easy for you.

Below is a compilation of all the films that made the cut and also where they can be viewed.

NOMADLAND

Released in theatres on April 2. Screening in a very few in India right now. The wait for this one to land on any platform has been long, and we are still at it. Nomadland created history at the Oscars winning 3 awards, Best Picture, Best Director Chloé Zhao (second women director ever and first Asian woman to make the cut) and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

THE FATHER

Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor trophy and we can’t be happier. The Father starring Olivia Colman with the actor released on big screens in India on April 23. The OTT release is yet to be announced.

MANK

Having won the Oscars for Best Cinematography, Mank is one of its kind films. A movie about a movie is a genre that has always been intriguing, and this one specifically scales a cult. The movie is available for you on Netflix.

MINARI

Minari stood at Oscars for the Asian representation, and the movie was a cathartic look at the life of immigrant Koreans in America. Youn Yuh-Jung took home the Best Supporting Actress honour. The film hit India. Screens on April 16. OTT release awaited.

SOUND OF METAL

Riz Ahmed is a winner, no matter crowned or not. The actor went on to be the first Pakistani decent Muslim star to be ever nominated in the Best Actor category. Taking home the trophies for Best Editing and Best Sound, the movie is available in India on Amazon Prime Video.

PROMISING YOUNG WOMEN

Emerald Fennell became the first woman to win the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay; told you it was the Oscars of the firsts this time. The film released back in January 2020 but is yet to hit the OTT in India. It is expected in Amazon Prime Video, where it is already streaming in the west.

JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

The film won two Oscars, one for Best Supporting Actor Daniel Kaluuya and Fight For You winning the Best Song. The movie released in Indian theatres in March 2021 and is also available on YouTube for rent.

MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM

Chadwick Boseman starrer film won the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film that has been hailed for its storytelling is available on Netflix in India.

TENET

Christopher Nolan’s saga was much awaited and was also nominated at the Oscars for Visual Effects. It made sure that it won. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video in India.

ANOTHER ROUND

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the movie won the Best International Feature Film award. The movie is yet to reach the Indian audience, both theatrically and digitally.

My OCTOPUS TEACHER

A filmmaker for real developed a relationship with an octopus on the South African coast. My Octopus Teacher won the Best Documentary Film at the Oscars. The movie is available on Netflix.

IF ANYTHING HAPPENS I LOVE YOU

It is about parents grieving the loss of their child, who was killed in a school shooting. 9 minutes enough to make you cry buckets, the movie won Best Animated Short Film and is available on Netflix.

SOUL

Who would have thought a film like this one was even possible. Winning Best Music honour at the Oscars, Soul is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

Which are your favourite films out of these, Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

