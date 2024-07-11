Glen Powell's 'Twisters' Debuts With Mixed Critic Reactions On Rotten Tomatoes: "The Dialogue Is Creaky…"

Twisters has critics all twisted up with mixed feelings about the standalone sequel. Over two decades after the ’90s classic Twister made cows fly and blew us all away, the standalone sequel Twisters starring Top Gun Maverick’s Glen Powell and Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones didn’t make a splash with critics.

Directed by Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters sees Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell play rival storm chasers. The standalone sequel also stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, Sasha Lane, David Corenswet, Daryl McCormack, Kiernan Shipka and Nik Dodani.

The 1996 film Twister, which was a blockbuster hit and became the second highest-grossing movie of the year, boasts a loyal fan base. Nostalgic viewers who remember Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt chasing storms will undoubtedly show up in theaters to see if the sequel lives up to the predecessor’s legacy.

According to few critics, it does. Early reviews are in, and the Telegraph called it “the best cinematic experience since Top Gun Maverick.” Meanwhile, Collider added that the sequel is a “satisfying follow-up to the original.”

However, not everyone was impressed. The Hollywood Reporter gave it a huge thumbs down, writing that Twisters ” gets the job done in terms of whipping up life-threatening tornadoes that leave a trail of wreckage in their wake. But the extent to which all this is conjured with a digital paintbox lessens the pulse-quickening awe of nature at its most destructive.”

Meanwhile, Deadline Hollywood added, “It’s hard to imagine who Twisters is actually for. The dialogue is creaky, whenever it’s not Sat Nav-speak, and the bad behavior of rapidly spinning air isn’t really something to invest in.”

However, Twisters has received mostly positive reviews, landing certified fresh 76% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is an impressive achievement compared to the predecessors’ 63%.

Twisters will also be 15 minutes longer than the 1996 film, clocking in at 122 minutes. It will be released in theaters on July 19, 2024.

