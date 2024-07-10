Young & The Restless Alum Victoria Rowell Once Sued Producers For On-Set Racial Discrimination; Where Is She Now?

Victoria Rowell, who played the popular character Drucilla Barber Winters on The Young and the Restless from 1990 to 2007, filed suit against the CBS network for alleged on-set racial discrimination.

In 2015, Victoria Rowell accused the CBS daytime drama Young & The Restless of failing to hire her over her outspoken advocacy for African Americans both in front of and behind the camera. According to ABC, the lawsuit alleged the network retaliated against her for standing up against what she described as discrimination at the popular soap Young & The Restless.

The lawsuit alleged Rowell, who received 11 NAACP Image Awards for the role on Young & The Restless after years of experiencing alleged racial discrimination on the set. Rowell alleged during her time on the show, she was “spat upon,” “told you’re a freak,” and “fined $20,000 for an alleged missed day of work.”

After leaving the show in 2007, Rowell reportedly sought to come back in 2010, but her efforts to star in the popular soap were rebuffed due to her advocacy. Rowell alleged she was taken off audition lists from popular soaps, including Days of Our Lives, due to her advocacy.

In response, the production company denied the accusation that the decision not to cast Rowell had anything to do with her advocacy. The company alleged that Rowell was not the right fit for a role on Days of Our Lives. However, in 2017, Victoria Rowell abruptly withdrew the lawsuit.

Where is Victoria Rowell now?

Rowell has played Kitty Barringer on The Rich and the Ruthless since 2017. She also created the show. In 2022, the 64-year-old landed a recurring role on CBS’ medical drama Good Sam.

Rowell’s other acting credits include co-starring in several feature films, including The Distinguished Gentleman and Dumb & Dumber. She also guest-starred in episodes of Ghost Whisperer, Let’s Stay Together, Single Ladies, Law and Order: SVU, and Mann & Wife.

