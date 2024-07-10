Chace Crawford reveals he almost had a panic attack while filming this infamous scene in The Boys

The Boys always pushes the envelope when it comes to gore and NSFW scenes. And while this has become one of the USPs of the Prime Video series, one of the stars has revealed that filming the sequences is not as easy as it seems.

Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep in the show, has opened up about the challenge he faced while filming the much-talked-about octopus sex scene in the show. The 38-year-old actor disclosed that he almost had a panic attack on the day of the shoot.

Chace Crawford Says He Was Worried About His Intimate Scene with the Octopus in The Boys

In a recent interview, Crawford opened up about his intimate scenes with an octopus in The Boys, revealing that he would have thought twice before taking up the role of The Deep had he known about the supe’s relationship with the animal. In The Boys season 3, episode 6, The Deep, who is an aquatic superhero, was seen engaged in a sexual act with his octopus lover, voiced by Tilda Swinton.

Talking about his reaction when he first read the episode’s script, Crawford said, “It’s so funny and brilliant now, but when that came up, I was like, ‘Oh God, how’s this going to work?’” The actor added that initially, he was ‘in total denial’ about the scene, and almost panicked when he was asked to perform it during the shoot. “And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it and I almost had a panic attack,” said the actor.

Crawford Reveals Showrunner Eric Kripke Helped Him Out

“I called Kripke — he’s so great. He’s got a million things going on but his door’s always open. So I was worried about the scene. I’m like, ‘How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be?’ He changed one shot for me. And it was great,” Crawford recalled.

The actor further added that there was no intimacy coordinator during the filming of the sequence, but the set was cleared out. “But yeah, just the act of picking up the octopus and getting a wet octopus in the bed was so funny and weird,” he concluded.

Crawford also said that he was apprehensive about how the scene would be perceived by the viewers as the episode was going to be released almost a year after the shoot. But eventually, the audience ended up loving the sequence. “Everyone loved it, man. I get ragged on a little bit, but it’s good,” concluded the Gossip Girl actor.

