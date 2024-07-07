Twisters to Joker 2, Most Anticipated Releases Of 2024

We are halfway through the year, and moviegoers have been spoiled rotten by critically acclaimed releases that have also proven to be blockbuster hits. The first half of 2024 witnessed the release of some highly anticipated big-budget films that proved to be hit and a miss at the box office.

The first six months of 2024 witnessed a ton of sequels, three sequels, and prequels. The most anticipated sequels included Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Kung Fu Panda 4, Inside Out 2, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, all of which performed well at the box office.

However, films from notable filmmakers and actors such as “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” and Fall Guy failed to make an impact at the box office before Bad Boys 4, Garfield, Despicable Me and Inside Out 2 saved the summer.

This year’s releases offered a diverse selection to satiate everyone’s cravings. If superheroes, comic book movies, and dystopian thrillers are your thing, Madame Web, Dune 2, and Furiosa will keep fans entertained. Later this year, check out Deadpool 3, Venom 3, and Joker: Folie a Deux, which is sure to leave fans more than gratified.

Horror fans have plenty of scares to look forward to with “A Quiet Place: Day One” “MaXXXine ” and Long Legs in theaters. If you think the best is behind following recent releases like the critically acclaimed sequel Inside Out Two and Austin Butler’s latest film The Bikeriders, you will be proven wrong, as we still have an unbelievable lineup of releases up ahead. Check out the full list below.

1. Twisters (July 19 2024)

Not a direct sequel to Helen Hunt’s 1996 hit Twister, the new film starring Normal People’s Daisy Edgar-Jones and Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell follows a group of fearless people chasing tornadoes.

2. Deadpool & Wolverine (July 25, 2024)

Hailed as one of the year’s most anticipated movies, Deadpool & Wolverine sees Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for the first time since the X-Men film Logan.

3. It Ends With Us (August 9, 2024)

The adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel of the same name stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni of Jane the Virgin.

4. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September 6, 2024)

The Highly anticipated sequel to 1988’s Beetlejuice is finally arriving in cinemas, with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia. Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega will be playing her daughter, and Michael Keaton will be making his grand return as Beetlejuice.

5. Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4)

The upcoming musical/ thriller is far removed from the 2019 Joker’s plotline. Joker: Folie à Deux will see Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role as Joker/Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga making her debut as Harley Quinn.

6. Gladiator II (November 15)

The sequel to Gladiator, starring Paul Mescal, will finally arrive later this year. It will follow a grown-up Lucius after he is sent away to the North African region of Numidia following his estrangement from his mother.

7. Wicked: Part 1 (November 22)

The adaptation of the long-running Broadway musical Wicked stars Ariana Grande as Glinda (aka the Good Witch) and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (aka The Wicked Witch of the West). Bridgertons Jonathan Bailey and Jurassic World’s Jeff Goldblum will also appear in the film as Fiyero and the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

8. Moana 2 (November 29)

The sequel to 2016’s hit Moana will see the Disney heroine embark on a new adventure in November. Dwayne Johnson will voice Maui again.

