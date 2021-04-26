It’s that day of the year when the world celebrates cinema and the who’s who of Hollywood walk on the most prestigious red carpet. All our eyes have been glued to the gala as it marks the 93rd Academy Awards. Oscars 2021 has concluded, and turns out Nomadland has managed to dominated this night as well.

Advertisement

The nominations this year were said to be the most diverse, and also with more women representing their clan. And women have indeed ruled the night too. While Chloé Zhao took home the Best Director and Best Picture, the most significant honour; Frances McDormand, has been named the Best Actress. This the third victory for the actor who has won it for Fargo and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Advertisement

Apart from Nomadland and McDormand, Anthony Hopkins too created history. The man has won the Best Actor for The Father and has become the eldest winner of the honour. While the world thought Chadwick Boseman would be the winner, Hopkins has made the cut. Apart from these, Sound Of Metal has managed to grab 2 awards. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet won the Best Visual Effects. Below is the complete list of Oscars 2021 winners.

BEST PICTURE

“Nomadland” – WINNER

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Mank”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Minari”

“The Father”

“Sound of Metal”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

BEST ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father” – WINNER

Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Steven Yeun – “Minari”

BEST ACTRESS

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland” – WINNER

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell – WINNER

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller – WINNER

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

“Another Round” (Denmark) – WINNER

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) – WINNER

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” – Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson – WINNER

“Emma” – Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze

“Hillbilly Elegy” – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney

“Mank” – Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen LaBaff

“Pinocchio” – Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) – WINNER

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman – “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”

Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”

Youn Yuh-jung – “Minari” – WINNER

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul” – WINNER

“Wolfwalkers”

BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher” – WINNER

“Time”

BEST SOUND

“Greyhound” – Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman

“Mank” – Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin

“News of the World” – Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett

“Soul” – Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker

“Sound of Metal” – Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh – WINNER

FILM EDITING

“Sound of Metal” – Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – WINNER

“The Father” – Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland” – Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman” – Frédéric Thoraval

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Alan Baumgarten

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“Husavik (My Hometown),” “Eurovision Song Contest”

“Fight for You” – “Judas and the Black Messiah” – WINNER

“Hear My Voice” – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Io Si (Seen)” -“The Life Ahead”

“Speak Now” – “One Night in Miami” (Compiled by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Dan Grebler)

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

“Burrow” – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

“Genius Loci” – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

“If Anything Happens I Love You” – Will McCormack and Michael Govier – WINNER

“Opera” – Erick Oh

“Yes-People” – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah” – Sean Bobbitt

“Mank” – Erik Messerschmidt – WINNER

“News of the World” – Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland” – Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Phedon Papamichael

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Love and Monsters” – Matt Sloan, Genevieve Camilleri, Matt Everitt and Brian Cox

“The Midnight Sky” – Matthew Kasmir, Christopher Lawrence, Max Solomon and David Watkins

“Mulan” – Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury and Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan” – Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones and Santiago Colomo Martinez

“Tenet” – Andrew Jackson, David Lee, Andrew Lockley and Scott Fisher – WINNER

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

“Da 5 Bloods” – Terence Blanchard

“Mank” – Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“Minari” – Emile Mosseri

“News of the World” – James Newton Howard

“Soul” – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – WINNER

Must Read: FRIENDS Last Episode: Jennifer Aniston’s Flowing Tears, Matt LeBlanc Started Smoking Again, A Friend Who Couldn’t Cry – Here’s What Happened After It All Ended!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube