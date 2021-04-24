If there’s anything sadder than Sadma’s climax, La La Land’s ‘what it could’ve been’ sequence and Race 3’s existence, it’s the last episode of FRIENDS. Yes, it still remains to be a strict watch for many fans, with Chandler asking “Where?” when being asked to go for a coffee.

After talking about how Chandler improvised that last line, we’re back to bring you the cast’s reaction after the final episode of the show. We’re sure the question of “how hard it must’ve been for them?” must have surely popped in the head of FRIENDS‘ fans. Well, it indeed was immensely difficult.

Maggie Wheeler (Janice) told People, “The tears were flowing, and the entire cast had to go back and have their makeup redone before starting.”

‘Rachel’ Jennifer Aniston, along with the FRIENDS, appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show and said, “I don’t think we’ve ever taken more time in hair and makeup in between scenes. Also, that fact that we kept crying all our makeup off, over and over again.”

For ‘Ross’ David Schwimmer, it was a ‘dreading’ moment, and he added, “I started to lose it. That was the moment I was dreading.” On his Oprah Winfrey appearance with the FRIENDS‘ team, Schwimmer added that “That was the last time we got to be in our little circle before the show, and that was hardest for me.”

To which Jen Aniston said, “We did a couple of huddles.” ‘Monica’ Courteney Cox added to the same, “The next day I was thinking, oh Joey (Matt LeBlanc) must be filming his pilot, and we should all go down there and gotta do the huddle. Then I realised, oh, he has got his own huddle group now.” (Nope, we aren’t crying you’re!”)

‘Joey’ Matt LeBlanc appeared on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan and said, “I had quit smoking, and the last episode, I started smoking again. It was very sad.”

For those who remember FRIENDS S06E14, ‘The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry’ is the episode where Matthew Perry’s Chandler just couldn’t cry. Something similar happened to Perry after the last episode. While talking to New York Daily News, Perry said, “I didn’t cry, but I felt like I was about to for like seven hours.”

On the same Oprah Winfrey episode, ‘Phoebe’ Lisa Kudrow said, “It wasn’t just the end of the show because I knew I would talk to and see these people. But it’s just… (Kudrow takes an emotional pause) it’s just the end of Ross, Monica, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey, and that’s what makes me cry when I think about it. This is it for them.”

Just shut this down already and watch your favourite FRIENDS’ episode right now!

