The current times are depressing and everyone should look for that one silver lining right now. If you’re home alone and in isolation, battling with COVID-19 at this very moment, don’t give up. A little perseverance will take you a long way, we promise you that. And meanwhile, we have got you some brilliant shows to watch including FRIENDS, Schitt’s Creek and Brooklyn Nine-Nine to distract yourself.

We know, it’s easier to talk than to be there and personally feel what you’re feeling right now. But hang in there, it’ll be worth it and we assure you that.

We are all fighting our inner battles these days keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation of the country. From reading news of people dying to watch frontline healthcare workers sacrificing their everything to save their patients life – humanity will always remember this time. And for good or bad, we always learn something from each experience.

So, from FRIENDS, Schitt’s Creek to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, we bring you our favourite shows to watch amid COVID-19 isolation. Take a look:

FRIENDS:

This show has literally been there for us through thick and thin and trusts me when I say that, we all watch random episodes to lift our mood whenever needed. So, why not watch it now. It’s a story of six friends in New York and their day to day problems – from jobs, heartbreaks to weddings, you wouldn’t want to miss it for the world.

The cast stars Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller.

Schitt’s Creek:

Honestly, this is one brilliant show that needs all the recognition in the world. I found this last year when the government announced a complete lockdown and I wanted to watch something good and fun. From relationships to responsibilities – this show will teach you everything. It’s about a billionaire family who loses their fortune overnight and is forced to move to a town called Schitt’s Creek.

The cast stars Daniel Levy as David Rose, Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O’Hara as Moira Rose, Annie Murphy as Alexis Rose, Emily Hampshire as Stevie Budd, Sarah Levy as Twyla, Noah Reid as Patrick and Chris Elliott as Roland Schitt.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

If you’re someone who likes suspense and comedy, this show would be a perfect fit for you. The show revolves around a precinct in Brooklyn that solves cases together. From team leadership, friendship to leadership – this show will time and again tear you up with such an amazing storyline.

The cast stars Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Andre Braugher as Captain Raymond Holt, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, Joel McKinnon Miller as Scully and Dirk Blocker as Hitchcock.

The Good Place:

Yet another interesting storyline that revolves around a saleswoman who lived a morally corrupt life but was sent to heaven afterlife by mistake. This is one of the best shows available on Netflix and while you’re home and bored, might as well watch this brilliant show.

The cast stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop, Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil, Ted Danson as Michael, D’Arcy Carden as Janet, Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza and William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye.

The Big Bang Theory:

This is yet another American sitcom show that enjoys a massive fan following. This much-loved sitcom was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady in 2007. The show mainly follows two genius physicists Leonard and Sheldon, their neighbour Penny and their friends aerospace engineer Howard and astrophysicist Raj. This comedy about brilliant physicists who are socially awkward is an absolute treat to watch. Their friendships are goals.

The cast stars Kaley Cuoco as Penny, Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper, Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter, Kunal Nayyar as Rajesh Koothrappali, Simon Helberg as Howard Wolowitz, Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler and Melissa Rauch as Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz.

We hope you find this Netflix watch list useful and help lift your mood while you battle isolation and COVID-19.

