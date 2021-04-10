‘How You Doin?’ Honestly, not good at all. We would have already been watching the FRIENDS Reunion episode on loop, had there been no global pandemic. But we come bearing good news and can y’all guess? The first pictures of the iconic fountain, Monica’s apartment and the couch are out and could we be any more excited?

All these years, we have been watching the show on repeat and it has been an important part of our lives.

FRIENDS starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. The show enjoys a massive fan following and so does all the stars of the show.

The show set decorator Greg Grande shared the first pictures from the sets featuring the iconic couch, the fountain and Monica’s apartment on his Instagram and quickly deleted. But fans were quick to take a glance at the same and share on their social media feeds.

Take a look at all the pictures here:

Does that not give you goosebumps yet? Are you really a FRIENDS fan in that case? Duh!

According to IANS, David Schwimmer who plays Ross Geller on the show revealed about shooting for the show last week and said, “I’m going to LA to shoot the ‘Friends’ reunion. I will get to see everyone for the first time in years. I’ll be David. Nothing is scripted and we are not in character. We are all ourselves, although there is one section of it that I don’t want to give away, but we all read something.”

David also revealed that he had to watch the old episodes to refresh his memory and said, “I should have (studied) up on old episodes, but I just haven’t been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 shows. I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days!”

Are y’all excited for the FRIENDS reunion episode? Tell us in the comments below.

