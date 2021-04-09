No one can deny that Avengers: Endgame has been one hell of a memorable experience for a lot of superhero-films enthusiasts. 26th April will mark the film’s 2-year-anniversary and let’s called that 2nd Avengers-ary for now. On that special occasion, we’re bringing back a whole lot of exciting stuff about Endgame as well as everything Marvel.

Advertisement

For today, we’ve five fresh trivia revolving around the grand ‘box office’ success of the film. Let’s start, and you let us know how many of these were you aware of?

Advertisement

Starting with the number of days Avengers: Endgame took to be the ‘Billion Dollar Baby’. In fact, it is the first film to reach over a billion dollars during its opening weekend in theatres.

We all love that ‘big Friday’ when movies such as this releases but off-late, the ‘Thursday night premiers’ have become a tradition for biggies. Endgame reportedly earned $60 million in Thursday night previews. It broke the existing $57 million record held by Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, which was released in 2015.

All the buzz didn’t come just after release, but it was expected to be a monstrous hit the moment it was announced. Back then, it becomes the biggest pre-sale title ever on Fandango and Atom Tickets sites. It also caused them to crash minutes after the sales were announced.

We all will remember how this became the first film to break the lifetime record held by James Cameron’s Avatar. Co-director Anthony Russo, while talking to Cleveland, reacted to the same and said, “It feels surreal; it’s a very hard idea to process. Somebody wrote recently that for the first time in 45 years, the highest-grossing movie ever was not directed by [Steven] Spielberg, [James] Cameron or [George] Lucas. Those are all our heroes; those are all people [who] we grew up watching their movies and studying their films to learn how to become filmmakers, so it’s weird. It’s hard to process.”

We all knew how Robert Downey Jr. maintained the position of drawing the highest salary, but Chris Hemsworth beat him for the first time with Avengers: Endgame. He reportedly had earned $80 million for this film, making it his highest-paying salary to date.

Must Read: Regé-Jean Page Cryptically Reacts To The Krypton Casting Controversy: “Hearing About These Conversations Hurts”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube