There’s not one reason why Schitt’s Creek has received so much love from the viewers. But it won’t be wrong to say that Annie Murphy’s character of Alexis Rose was one of the biggest factors behind the show receiving such wide acclaim.

Advertisement

While the character itself is really adorable and its growth is inspiring, Annie made the impact long-lasting with her performance. She nailed the nuances of a riches to rags girl. But do you know, the actress has lived a somewhat similar kind of life before landing the character as well?

Advertisement

Before getting the character of Alexis, Annie was going through a very rough phase of her career. She had not done any work for two years, had just gone through a bad audition and was left with $3 in account when her apartment also burnt down.

Annie made the revelations while speaking at The Kelly Clarkson Show last year. As per CNBC, she said that it was a time when she was about to quit acting and the universe blessed her with a big opportunity. “I had just found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, ’Don’t do this anymore. This is not for you,” Murphy said on the show.

Just two days later, the father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy who play Johny & David in Schitt’s Creek approached her. Interestingly, they had approached Abby Eliott for the role of Alexis earlier but she decided to pass it for another gig.

Talking to Marie Claire, Annie Murphy said, “Thank God she was a successful actress who had other things to do.”

“I owe my career to Abby’s career,” she added.

Isn’t that amazing?

Schitt’s Creek started airing on American & Canadian television in 2015. After it became a success, Netflix bought the rights in 2017. The 6th and the last season of the show released last year and bagged a record number of Emmy Awards.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates about Schitt’s Creek.

Must Read: Raya And The Last Dragon: Disney Shares The Making Of First-Ever Southeast Asia-Centered Film & It’s Amazing!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube