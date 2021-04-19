The FRIENDS reunion special is something fans of the much-loved sitcom are eagerly waiting for. For quite a while now, fans are excited to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer reprise their roles as Rachael Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, respectively.

And now we have a surprising update. As per a recent revelation, Justin Bieber is all set to have a cameo in the FRIENDS reunion special. The singer will now just appear as himself but will also put on an outfit that was worn by David’s Ross in the show. Read on to know the details we have about the same.

A source close to the development of the FRIENDS reunion special told The Sun that Justin Bieber would be wearing Ross Geller’s famous ‘Spudnik’ potato costume. David Schwimmer’s character donned this costume in the eighth-season episode ‘The One With The Halloween Party.’

Talking about Justin Bieber being a part of the FRIENDS reunion episode, the source said, “Justin was honoured to be involved and didn’t mind sending himself up wearing a ridiculous costume. It was all run like a military operation to keep details under wraps, and Justin nailed it.”

The site also reported that the FRIENDS reunion would see Matt LeBlanc recreating the epic and hilarious scene where his character Joey Tribbiani dons all of Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing’s clothes and does lunges. We can’t wait.

The FRIENDS reunion special has been in the making for quite some time now. The special was to be filmed last year but owing to the pandemic and the following lockdowns and restrictions, the show is still to get a release date.

