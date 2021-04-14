Becoming massively popular at a young age comes with a lot of responsibilities, pros and cons. Justin Bieber was one of the youngest stars to achieve that kind of fame at a young age and how it changed his life but not for good. In a recent interview, the pop star has made some shocking revelations about his life, relationships and drug abuse. Read to know the scoop below.

Advertisement

Justin has been through a dark period in his life and all his fans know about it. From his relationship with Selena Gomez to the drug abuse, the singer has seen the highest of highs and lowest of lows at this age.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber is the cover star for the GQ May issue and has opened up on the dark period of his life. The 27-year-old singer revealed that there came a point in his life when although he was successful and had everything, it still felt low and his bodyguards would sneak into his bedroom in the middle of the night to check his pulse to make sure that the singer was alive.

The Peaches singer revealed how although he had fame, it still felt empty to him and said, “It was like I had all this success and it was still like: ‘I’m still sad, and I’m still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues.’ And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through.”

Justin Bieber revealed how he lost vision of his career and said, “I just lost control of my vision for my career. There’s all these opinions. And in this industry, you’ve got people that unfortunately prey on people’s insecurities and use that to their benefit. And so when that happens, obviously that makes you angry. And then you’re this young angry person who had these big dreams, and then the world just jades you and makes you into this person that you don’t want to be. And then you wake up one day and your relationships are f*cked up and you’re unhappy and you have all this success in the world, but you’re just like: Well, what is this worth if I’m still feeling empty inside?”

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier To Have Chris Evans In A Cameo? Wyatt Russell AKA New Captain America Cryptically Sheds Light

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube