It is a cliff-hanger and one from where the world doesn’t even look clear now for the fans of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. By the end of episode 4, we have already seen Wyatt Russell’s Captain America doing something not expected out of him. As his fate lies with episode 5, one thing is sure, the new Cap is fast approaching towards taking over the mantle. But before this, there is a monstrous buzz about a cameo.

We know you have already predicted some things and what if we tell you are correct. Yes, the grapevine has that this much spoken about cameo might have the OG Captain America Chris Evans. While the possibility of Evans making his way to the show is scarce, Wyatt Russell, in his latest interview has made us hook to it. Below is everything you need to know about this exciting update and what Russell has to say.

Wyatt Russell has been in the news ever since he took over playing Captain America. The actor was in conversation with BBC Radio 1 when he was asked if he has met Chris Evans. He cryptically talks about his meeting the Before We Go actor. Wyatt says he walked by him ‘somewhere’ and made eye contact. Well, he also tells us to wait for this in the finale of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Isn’t that enough to up our excitement?

Wyatt Russell said, “Have I ever met Chris Evans? I think I have. I don’t think I’ve ‘shook his hand’ met him, but I just think I’ve walked by him somewhere and made eye contact. That counts as being a stalker, that doesn’t count as meeting anybody. But I guess it would. You just gotta wait until the end of the series and then everybody will be like, ‘Oh, wow.’ Love it, hate it, I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, after Wyatt Russell’s Captain America’s monstrous mistake, it is given that he will have to take off the uniform, and someone else will take over the mantle. The biggest contender in Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans’ Cap also wanted the same.

