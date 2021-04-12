The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, with its four episodes that have hit Disney Plus, have managed to catch the fans’ frenzy. Not to forget with Wyatt Russell’s Captain America making some big mistakes, the future of him retaining the mantle looks darker from here. This means Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson is up for his duty anytime soon. And a cast member now feels the world is 1000 % ready for a black Cap, and we agree girl!

It doesn’t come in as a shocker that Anthony Mackie AKA Sam Wilson AKA Falcon will be taking over the mantle of Captain America. Besides Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers has backed his choice by the end of Avengers: Endgame. Emily VanCamp aka Sharon Carter is now finally opening about getting a black Cap and below is everything she has to say about the same.

Wyatt Russell’s Captain America besides losing his good friend in the course of the show has committed the biggest mistake. He murdered a member of the Flash Smashers in the public eye with the shield and there were many recording the incident. In this case, one doesn’t need to be a genius to calculate his fate with the mantle.

Emily VanCamp has now decided to open up about the fact that Anthony Mackie is nearing up the moment he becomes the Cap. Talking to Comicbook she said, “I can’t divulge anything, but do I think the world is ready for a black Captain America? 1000%, I’m ready for that. But in terms of where we head within Falcon and Winter Soldier, I am not at liberty to discuss anything.”

Emily VanCamp said, “But I will say that the overall theme and arc of this show is a really beautiful, powerful message, and one that I’m excited for people to continue to watch. And I think they’re already kind of seeing that on multiple levels with each character, so I think that Marvel’s done a great job with this show, definitely, in terms of tackling very important themes and also from individual perspectives of each character.”

How excited are you for this very moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

