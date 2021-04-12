Batman has forever been an iconic superhero character, and the actors who have played him have also managed to get a significant elevation to their careers. Not to forget, Ben Affleck is one of the most loved and followed Cape Crusader. When the actor decided to get back to Gotham most recently for Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, rumour mills starting churning faster. But the latest reports are here to break out hearts.

Advertisement

If you are aware, Ben Affleck has shown his full support to The Flash and will be seen playing his version of Batman in the film. But while that is an awaited event, the most recent update is a lump in our throats. As per reports, Affleck has decided to part his way from the Cape Crusader forever and that he will wear it one last time in the upcoming DC flick. Read on to know everything you should about this most heart-breaking update of the day.

Advertisement

It was in 2017 when Ben Affleck hanged the Batsuit and walked away. Three years later, a couple of months ago, he called working on the film suffering, and that was enough to tell you why the decision. One of the reasons was also his return to alcohol. Not to forget, the rumour mill of the longest time had that he is working on a Batman project which he will act in, co-write, executive produce and also direct. But seems like a Batfleck is not possible, at least as of now.

As per We Got This Covered, amid multiple rumours of Ben Affleck being approached for a special Batman film and show, the intel has a sad update. They say that Ben has decided to play the Cape Crusader in Ezra Miller’s The Flash one last time and bid a goodbye to the icon. It says that the actor wants to focus on something else, and it is most probably direction.

Well, we at least have Ezra Miller starrer as the last time, where he plays the mentor to the titular man.

Must Read: When Twilight Was Preponed Due To Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube