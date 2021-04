Actor Zachary Quinto says that he as well as the rest of the cast of Star Trek trilogy are prepared to return for the fourth time to the franchise.

Advertisement

According to femalefirst.co.uk, Zachary Quinto said: “Honestly, I have no real idea what’s going on with ‘Star Trek’. (But) we all love each other and we all love that experience and I’m sure if it comes back around and we’re all available, I’m sure we’d be happy to jump back on board. No pun intended.”

Advertisement

However, in an interview with PopCulture, he also revealed that he had moved on from the franchise.

“But I don’t know – that’s in other people’s hands and I know I, for one, have had sort of moved on in terms of any kind of expectations, but you never know as things come back in surprising ways and it’s surprising times, and it could be fun if it happens,” Zachary Quinto added.

As per reports, a number of Star Trek projects are being planned.

Zachary Quinto played the role of Spock in the franchise.

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame Rare Video Shows Robert Downey Jr Arranging Musicians During Lunch & Chris Hemsworth Dancing To La Bamba

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube