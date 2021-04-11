The BAFTA Awards have been spread over two days, April 10 and 11. While the BAFTA 2021 Crafts awards were awarded last night (Saturday), the remaining trophies will be bestowed on the winners tonight. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom took home two of the eight awards that were won during the first half of the ceremony.
Held virtually from London’s Royal Albert Hall, the eight craft-centred categories awarded at the BAFTA 2021 Crafts awards included casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film and British short animation.
Besides Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tenet and Mank too made it to the winners’ list. Check out the winner from the Saturday night ceremony of the BAFTA 2021 Crafts awards below.
Sound
Sound Of Metal -Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (Winner)
Greyhound – Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman
News Of The World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Special Visual Effects
Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Winner)
Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky -Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One And Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
British Short Animation
The Owl And The Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (Winner)
The Fire Next Time – Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
The Song Of A Lost Boy – Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein
British Short Film
The Present – Farah Nabulsi (Winner)
Eyelash – Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman
Lizard – Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies
Lucky Break – John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja
Miss Curvy – Ghada Eldemellawy
Production Design
Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Winner)
The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
News Of The World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Makeup & Hair
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Winner)
The Dig – Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy -Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio -Mark Coulier
Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom -Ann Roth (Winner)
Ammonite – Michael O’Connor
The Dig – Alice Babidge
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Mank – Trish Summerville
Casting
Rocks – Lucy Pardee (Winner)
Calm with Horses – Shaheen Baig
Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L. Fogel
Minari – Julia Kim
Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
Stay tuned for the second part of the BADTA 2021 Awards tonight. The awards will be broadcast across the BBC in the UK and around the world.
