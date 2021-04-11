The BAFTA Awards have been spread over two days, April 10 and 11. While the BAFTA 2021 Crafts awards were awarded last night (Saturday), the remaining trophies will be bestowed on the winners tonight. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom took home two of the eight awards that were won during the first half of the ceremony.

Held virtually from London’s Royal Albert Hall, the eight craft-centred categories awarded at the BAFTA 2021 Crafts awards included casting, costume, makeup and hair, production design, sound, special visual effects, British short film and British short animation.

Besides Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Tenet and Mank too made it to the winners’ list. Check out the winner from the Saturday night ceremony of the BAFTA 2021 Crafts awards below.

Sound

Sound Of Metal -Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (Winner)

Greyhound – Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

News Of The World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Special Visual Effects

Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Winner)

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky -Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One And Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

British Short Animation

The Owl And The Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (Winner)

The Fire Next Time – Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

The Song Of A Lost Boy – Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

The Present – Farah Nabulsi (Winner)

Eyelash – Jesse Lewis Reece, Ike Ike Newman

Lizard – Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

Lucky Break – John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

Miss Curvy – Ghada Eldemellawy

Production Design

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Winner)

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

News Of The World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Makeup & Hair

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Winner)

The Dig – Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy -Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio -Mark Coulier

Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom -Ann Roth (Winner)

Ammonite – Michael O’Connor

The Dig – Alice Babidge

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Mank – Trish Summerville

Casting

Rocks – Lucy Pardee (Winner)

Calm with Horses – Shaheen Baig

Judas and the Black Messiah – Alexa L. Fogel

Minari – Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Stay tuned for the second part of the BADTA 2021 Awards tonight. The awards will be broadcast across the BBC in the UK and around the world.

