We know that all you Tom Cruise fans were desperately waiting for his Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 to release. But it looks like you guys will have to wait a bit longer, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yea, we know it definitely comes out as a big blow to all the movie buffs.

Paramount officially delayed the movies’ release dates, giving the Tom starrer a new 2022 and 2023 release dates. Cruise has returned as Ethan Hunt for three films during the 2010s and is already locked in to play the exceptional spy two more times in the 2020s. Keep reading further to know more about the release dates.

You all must be already aware that Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming since last year. Tom Cruise had grabbed all eyeballs when he had yelled at some crew members who were not following the COVID-19 protocols. Christopher McQuarrie has returned for his third instalment, and we bet the wait is killing us all.

Like every other movie in production in 2020, Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7 too was hit with delays caused by COVID-19. The movie was originally set to hit theatres in July 2021, but Paramount was forced to delay it later this year due to filming restrictions in Europe. This also resulted in Mission: Impossible 8 being delayed until late 2022. Even though the sequel has managed to continue filming recently, it has now been delayed again.

According to reports in Screenrant, Mission: Impossible 7 has been delayed to May 27, 2022. The film was previously set to release in theatres on November 19, 2021. This also pushed Mission: Impossible 8 from August 5, 2022, to July 7, 2023.

It is almost four years since Mission: Impossible-Fallout’s release and the wait was already too much for the fans. This news is going to be really disappointing for them who were counting days until the Tom Cruise starrer.

This is slightly longer than the last wait between sequels, but thankfully the wait between the seventh and eighth films is still only a year. As of now, Mission: Impossible 7 is set to open against John Wick: Chapter 4, but the Keanu Reeves sequel could now move to another date to avoid competition with Cruise’s action franchise.

How are you keeping up with this news? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

