Justice League star Ben Affleck is a man of many talents. The star is one of the most prominent names in Hollywood. He is the recipient of two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. The actor’s portrayal of Batman was widely appreciated and has become one of the richest celebs in the film industry.

The Gone Girl actor is a proud owner of a number of cars and his car collection seems to be as versatile as his films.

Lexus RX

The Lexus RX is a performance monster that boasts plush and luxurious interiors. Ben Affleck’s Lexus model is super spacious in comparison to most of its peers. The luxury car has a 3.5-litre V6 engine that generates 270 hp and works in tandem with a super-efficient six-speed automatic transmission. Often the actor is spotted in his Lexus RX by the paparazzi.

Chevrolet Chevelle SS

The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor loves a good looking muscle car. While Hollywood celebs love flaunting their expensive cars, the 48-year-old actor acquired a unique taste and seems to be part of a cult. Affleck owns a maroon-coloured classic Chevrolet Chevelle SS that catches your attention right away.

Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

The black-toned Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG is just another car to his fleet. The luxury ride is powered by a 5.5-litre twin-turbo AMG V8 engine that easily hit 60mph, much faster compared to any of the Porsche 911 Carrera models. The price of the luxury sedan starts at $151,600.

Audi S8

Celebs love German cars. Ben Affleck owns a black Audi S8 that has lightweight aluminium-frame string chassis. The luxury sedan comes with a more commanding engine, a handy sport-tuned suspension, aggressively powerful brakes and a somewhat more aggressive look. It also has a high-quality leather-trimmed interior, genuine wood accents and an elegant fit and finishes complement the models.

Tesla Model S

Ever since the Tesla movement was led by Elon Musk, many celebrities have joined the club. Ben Affleck is one of them. A fully loaded Model S would easily cost you over $120000 but has the quickest acceleration for any EV on earth. The car has excellent handling and aerodynamics that allow for a top speed of 163 miles per hour. It is one of the safest vehicles out there.

