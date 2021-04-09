Henry Cavill is in a pool of speculations and with each passing day only goes deeper in it. While his Superman Reboot snub definitely broke innumerable hearts, these speculations of him being a part of multiple big franchise vehicles were the ointment. While all of this waits for confirmation and Henry getting on the sets, there is new speculation that brings the Cape Crusader, Batman on the scene.

Yes, I sense you are guessing it right. Henry Cavill is right now figuring out what he is supposed to do next and is running through many possibilities. If the early reports are to go by, the actor who has brought Superman alive on the big screen now wants to try his hands at the saviour of Gotham. Below is all you need to know about the most exciting update of the day.

If you are unaware, this is not the first time Henry Cavill is associated with Batman. Years ago, when Christopher Nolan took over Gotham and gave this iconic cult Dark Knight trilogy, Henry was in the run to be his Batman, but Christian Bale won and rest as they say is history. Now as per the intel of We Got This Covered, the actor decades later has eyed the cape crusader yet again.

If the report is to go by, Henry Cavill wants to play Batman in a different reality and take the mantle ahead. But this seems to be a wish that won’t come true, at least in the near future. Since there are already 3 Cape Crusaders gearing for their projects. There is of course Robert Pattinson’s much-awaited Matt Reeves’ flick The Batman. Ben Affleck is returning as the Gotham saviour in The Flash and Michael Keaton is also almost confirmed to reprise his version of the man.

Let’s see if this turns out to be true. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill recently wrapped up Witcher 2. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

