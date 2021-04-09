It was last December that masses across the globe were introduced to Regé-Jean Page. The actor made his way in Netflix’s Christmas 2020 release Bridgerton and took the audience by storm as Simon in the show. While he, to date is making headlines for the same and also his heartbreaking exit, there is a controversy he is a part of. Yes, we are talking about his speculated Krypton casting in the Superman series.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Regé-Jean was considered to play Krypton in the Superman series, and his fans were left excited. But that wasn’t the case with DC Comics executive Geoff Johns, who questioned the choice to get him on board on the basis of his race. The actor, for all this long, had maintained silence on this row. But now it looks like he is breaking it but cryptically. Read on to know everything you should and also what Page’s cryptic tweet holds.

Advertisement

As per the Hollywood Reporter, DC Comics executive Geoff Johns denied Regé-Jean Page the chance to play Krypton. It is said that he did so because Page belonged to a particular race and that Superman cannot be having a black grandfather. These alleged comments came to light after Ray Fisher’s fiery interview that called out Joss Whedon’s abusive behaviour on the sets of Justice League (2017). The comments did upset many of Page’s fans and they were against Johns.

Regé-Jean Page has now decided to open up on the same and talk about it cryptically. In a tweet that he wrote on the micro-blogging site, he mentioned how hearing this conversation is hurting him more than ever. But he will continue doing his thing and work. He says we still fly and more power for that Simon!.

“Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly,” Regé-Jean Page wrote.

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly. 👊🏽 — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the actor has this week itself announced his exit from Bridgerton and broke million hearts. He was quite candid when he spoke about it and said now the show will focus on other cousins and that is the nature of it. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: After Oscars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Now Present At BAFTAs 2021!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube