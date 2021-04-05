Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Opens Up On Not Being A Part Of Season 2: “I Get To Come In, I Get To Contribute My Bit”

Bridgerton hit Netflix on Christmas last year and took the audience by storm. The fictional period drama that starred Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor. While season two of the costume drama is much awaited, many hearts were broken last week when the streaming giant announced that Page will no longer be seen in the show.

Yes, that is very much true if you have joined the party late. Netflix later last week announced that Regé-Jean will no longer be seen in the new season of Bridgeton as the show will now tap different storylines. Now, as per the most latest reports, the actor has opened up on his departure from the show. Below is all you need to know and what Page exactly has to say about the same.

If you haven’t read the Netflix official statement about the Bridgerton 2, it says that each new season of the show will showcase the live story of a different Bridgerton cousin. The first season had Daphne and Simon in the centre of it all, and the streak will continue from now on. Regé-Jean Page calls it one season arc in his interview Variety.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page explained, while he spoke about the conversation he had with Shondaland producers. “[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Regé-Jean Page said that it is the way romance genre works. One couple’s arc is completes, they exit and another comes in. “One of the things that is different about this [romance] genre is that the audience knows the arc completes,” Regé-Jean Page added. “They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby.”

Regé-Jean Page added, “I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe. But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”

Bridgerton Season 2 will be centred around Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton, the oldest child of the family, as he sets out to find his love. Simone Ashley (Sex Education) has been cast as his love interest, Kate Sharma.

