Bridgerton craze has spread across the masses like wildfire. Fans have been going gaga about this show, especially about Regé-Jean Page, who has retired his fancy suits as the Duke of Hastings. After this revelation, fans have been wondering when they will see the actor again? Well, we may have a piece of good news regarding that.

If the rumour mills are to be believed, then the actor will be putting on a new suit as the next James Bond. Yes, you heard that right. We know this has got you excited, and you want to know it all about this news. Keep scrolling further.

On April 6, The Mirror reported that a betting company called Coral selected Regé-Jean Page as the new favourite to play Agent 007. The speculation around this news was so high that the actor was coaxed to finally respond to the speculation. These speculations started as far back as the month Bridgerton premiered in December 2020.

“Ah, the B word. I think that if you are British and you do anything of note that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that,” Regé-Jean Page teased while speaking to The Mirror on Tuesday. The Bridgerton actor continued to maintain an air of mystery towards the potential movie role.

“I think that’s fairly normal and I’m flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed. Nothing more – or less – than that,” he told the outlet. Tom Hardy and James Norton have been other favourites chosen to be the next Bond.

For the unversed, Regé-Jean Page had borrowed a famous catchphrase from Agent 007 to caption a Bridgerton video that he shared in Dec. 2020. “Regency, royalty, Shaken and stirred. #Bridgerton,” Regé-Jean tweeted over a video of himself looking dashing as the Duke of Hastings. Now, this was enough to set the rumour mills buzzing about the actor’s next role since Bond likes his martinis “shaken, not stirred.”

When asked about his future plans, the actor did not seem to have any solid plans. “I think the concept of having plans at this moment in history is mildly hilarious. So I’ve given up on making them,” he added. So it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer until they hear any good news.

