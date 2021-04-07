Ridley Scott’s Gladiator, starring Russell Crowe, is one of the most noteworthy films in Hollywood. With 5 Oscars out of 12 nominations to its kitty, the film was a critical as well as commercial success. While the 2000 film did garner a massive fanbase and till date is getting additions to it, talks of a sequel have been on rise for the past couple of years. And if the latest developments are to be believed, the speculations have Chris Hemsworth in them now.

No we aren’t kidding. For the unversed, the chances of turning Gladiator into a franchise were meek, at least at that point and time. The revenge drama ended with two of its heroes dying on the war ground while they took their revenge and gave the film very much a conclusion. But now the grapevine has that the makers are planning to resurrect a two-decade-old film to convert it into a franchise. Below is all you need to know about this exciting update and also what part Hemsworth is eyed for.

As they say, you can never guess what turn cinema takes, and the makers of Gladiator seem to have dug their teeth deep in the film again. And why won’t they? It has given them a box office count of $460 million in the year 2000. 5 Academy Awards and 12 nominations. Who on earth would not want to juice out such lucrative property. Now as per We Got This Covered the makers are eyes, Chris Hemsworth, to take over the mantle in Gladiator 2.

As per the portal Russell Crowe, who is working with Chris Hemsworth on Thor: Love And Thunder have given him the idea to produce Gladiator 2 jointly. Crowe wants Chris Hemsworth to play his son in the period drama. The report further says that the two have bonded well on the sets of the Marvel movie and even exchanged some script ideas.

It will be fun to see if this speculation does turn out to be true. Stick to Koimoi to know if it does, and all other updates from the entertainment world!

