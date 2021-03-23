Mission Impossible has been a Tom Cruise celebration spree, and the actor has headlined the franchise for a very long time. But another actor who has managed to sneak in the movie and play a supporting character is Henry Cavill. The actor managed to create much intrigue around his part, and his death in the franchise broke many hearts.

Advertisement

But seems like the studio is planning to mend the broken and bring back the lost. Yes, you read that right, the makers of the Mission Impossible franchise are in advance talks to bring back Henry under their umbrella. They want him to reprise his character. That is not it apart from this, Warner Bros are also eying Cavill for a new project and below is all you need to know about this exciting update.

Advertisement

The news that Henry Cavill is actively in search of big franchise vehicles ever since his Superman Reboot snub, has been making headlines time and again. If the latest reports by We Got This Covered are to go by, the Mission Impossible makers are now keen on bringing back their lost star to the timeline.

In Mission Impossible: Fallout, Henry Cavill played the assassin August Walker and impressed people with his charm and action. But sadly, he did not make it till the climax and breathed his last in the film. If the report about his comeback is to go by now, the makers are planning to reprise him for some flashbacks. There is even an idea for a character spin-off that will set him in the MI universe for some more time.

Not just this, as per the same portal, Warner Bros, with whom Henry Cavill is reportedly upset, is trying to rope him in again. Not to play Superman, but for a brand new franchise. There are no details on what the role or the project is. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

Must Read: Daniel Craig Car Collection: From Aston Martin To Jaguar XJ, All His Cars Screams James Bond & Exotic!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube