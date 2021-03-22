Actor-producer Vin Diesel’s 10-year-old son Vincent Sinclair is reportedly all set to make his screen debut in the Fast & Furious 9.

Advertisement

The ninth instalment of the franchise, which will release in June this year, will see Vincent playing the younger version of Vin’s character, Dominic Toretto.

Advertisement

Vincent’s scenes were shot in late 2019, according to a report in TMZ. The report also states that Vincent received an amount of $1,005 every day for his involvement in the film.

In the seventh instalment of the franchise, actor Alex McGee played the younger version of Dominic Toretto.

Earlier in January, Vin Diesel shared that he is excited about getting back to filming and dropped hints that he might be back as the superhero Bloodshot.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he seems to be sitting in an airplane and scouting for locations for his next.

“2021 the possibilities are unlimited… excited to get back to filming. #locationscouting #Bloodshot #Riddick,” he wrote with the picture.

Last year, Diesel took on the superhero avatar for the film “Bloodshot” to tell the story of super-soldier Ray, aka the superhero Bloodshot, who is brought back from the dead by a corporation through the use of nanotechnology. It was directed by Dave Wilson.

Some time back, after almost nine months since it’s theatrical release, Diesel took to instagram to tease some “good news” for the film.

“So much great news to share… have a great week! #Bloodshot,” he wrote.

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Is Hands Down The Most Stylish Mother With A Chic Wardrobe Sense As The Model Gets Spotted In New York Taking Khai On A Stroll

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube