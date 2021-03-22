Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the finest actors in the world. The 44-year-old English actor has done some incredible work in the West including films like Doctor Strange, The Imitation Game and BBC’s web-series Sherlock. But do y’all know a funny story about the 1917’s actor when he lost his way in the Himalayas at the age of 19?

The Sherlock actor boarded a bus to Kathmandu with three of his friends and that’s when it happened.

Soon after the altitude sickness took over, from 4 they became a group of just two and Benedict Cumberbatch revealed to Vanity Fair, “really weird, f****d-up dreams and felt things were happening in his sleep. I wasn’t sure if he was conscious or awake.”

After reaching a junction, the duo had to choose a path upwards or downwards and they happened to choose upwards and lost their way soon after.

After losing their way, Benedict Cumberbatch and his friend ran out of biscuits and drank rainwater squeezed out of moss because apparently, they read that it’s safer to drink that than river water. They slept in abandoned barns and even more, nightmares, surrounded by wild animals.

The next day, they decided to follow the river in the hope to find a village or civilisation to take shelter and with leeches stuck in their ankles, almost broke their necks slipping down moss-covered boulders until they reached a village.

Benedict Cumberbatch revealed with a sigh of relief that, they’ve had the “best-tasting meal they’d ever had unwashed greens and a bowl of eggs.” And the funniest part is that the Sherlock actor got dysentery immediately after having this meal. Haha! The things we do, when we are young.

