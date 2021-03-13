After impressing us with several roles, including Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe & Sherlock Holmes, fans want to see Benedict Cumberbatch join the cast of The Mandalorian. After the character – Grand Admiral Thrawn was mentioned by Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the last season, fan-casting began with many wanting the Master of the Mystic Arts essaying the character.

Advertisement

But will he? Well, if you had your hopes high for a yes – then we are sorry to crash them. The actor, who isn’t up-to-date with the Disney+ series, didn’t need to hear much about Thrawn to decide if he wanted to play the character or no. Scroll down and read his answer.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, while promoting his upcoming flick, The Courier, Benedict Cumberbatch opened up about playing Grand Admiral Thrawn in The Mandalorian. After learning about the character’s primary physical trait, aka having a blue body, he quickly said no.

Benedict Cumberbatch quickly told his interviewer, “That’s a straight ‘no’ from me, right now.” Adding further, the Doctor Strange actor said, “There’s no way I want to be turned blue. I turned the air blue, very recently. No no, seriously, I have precious time with my children and I think sitting in a makeup chair and being painted blue, and the amount of time it would take to do that and then take it off at the end of the day might just … it’s not the right time in my life for that.”

Well, we do agree that spending hours on the makeup chair can be a stress. In fact, skin and makeup experts have said such makeup contains potentially harmful ingredients like preservatives, dye and even lead.

Talking about Grand Admiral Thrawn, he is one of the principal characters in the Star Wars Expanded Universe. He first made an appearance in the 1991 novel Heir to the Empire. Thrawn previously appeared in animated form in Star Wars Rebels. Lars Mikkelsen voiced the character.

The Mandalorian season three is expected to drop in 2022.

Would you want to see Benedict Cumberbatch as Grand Admiral Thrawn? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez’s Two-Year-Old Engagement Come To An End!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube