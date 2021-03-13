Jennifer Garner signed on to star in the 2013 drama Dallas Buys Club to avoid the prospect of acting retirement.

Advertisement

The Juno star admits she had been repeatedly rejecting job offers to return to the screen after taking a career break to raise her three children with her now ex-husband Ben Affleck, and it eventually led to an ultimatum from her then-agent, Patrick Whitesell, when he called in 2012 with the script for the Oscar-winning Matthew McConaughey film.

Advertisement

She recalled to The Hollywood Reporter: “He said, ‘This is going to be a call about one of two things: It’s going to be a call about you doing this little movie, or it’s going to be a call about you retiring.’

“And I knew I’d asked enough of my representatives, who’d been working their tails off for me and I had said no to everything and kept getting pregnant. But I was truly overwhelmed by a third kid.

“Ben was making Argo and I was just trying to keep the plates spinning. I also knew that I didn’t want to be done acting, so I said, ‘OK, I’ll do it.'” (MT/BAN/LOT)

Must Read: Chrissy Teigen Reveals An Awkward Drunk Story Ft. Michael Keaton Holding A Glass Of Champagne!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube