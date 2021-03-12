ADELE will reportedly share joint legal and physical custody of her son with her ex-husband SIMON KONECKI.

The Hello hitmaker and the charity boss split two years ago, and earlier this month (Mar21), they had their marriage officially dissolved after a judge signed off on their settlement.

New court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Wednesday (10Mar21) detail the terms of the couple’s divorce, and they reportedly state the pair will continue to co-parent their eight-year-old son Angelo.

The documents also state Adele and Simon decided to waive “the right to seek or obtain any spousal support from the other party”, meaning neither of the pair will have to pay any money to the other.

The divorce being finalised comes after it was recently claimed the exes reached an agreement on custody and assets in January, with the help of mediators.

“This has been a very long time coming, but the sums of money involved and the assets are absolutely huge,” a source said. “They made it very clear they didn’t want to set lawyers on each other but the process hasn’t been exactly straightforward all the same. The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo.

“The first thing they agreed on was sharing custody, and since then it has been about dividing up the rest of their marital finances fairly. Fortunately they have managed to get there without an explosive public court case, slanging matches or scandalous claims about each other, and that gives them the best possible chance of staying on good terms in the future. There have been disagreements on the way but the mediation did its job.”

Adele and Simon married in secret in 2016, and they always made a concerted effort to keep their relationship private.

Their separation after three years of marriage was confirmed in April 2019, while Adele filed court documents in Los Angeles five months later. (SVB/BAN/DMC)

