Gigi Hadid is a doting mother and we have gotten ample proofs of the same. The Victoria’s Secret model was spotted in New York earlier today looking her stylish best and taking daughter Khai on a stroll. Read to know the details below.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old model enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 64 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Victoria’s Secret model wore a baby blue trench coat and wore an olive green shirt underneath the same. Gigi Hadid paired it with black high-top Doc Martens boots with her messy topknot hairdo and accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses. The model also wore a matching face mask keeping in mind the global pandemic and guidelines.

Take a look at the pictures here:

March 21: Gigi Hadid and Leah McCarthy out for a walk with Gigi's Daughter Khai in New York City pic.twitter.com/twxsfxTvA7 — Gigi Hadid Daily (@GHDMEDIA) March 21, 2021

Isn’t she hands down the most stylish mother with a chic wardrobe sense? Khai is lucky to have gotten Gigi Hadid as her mother.

The Victoria’s Secret model shares her four-month-old daughter with singer Zayn Malik and the two welcomed her at Gigi’s mother’s farmhouse in rural Pennsylvania.

Recently in a conversation with the radio show “Valentine In The Morning,” Zayn opened up on parenthood and said, “Honestly, it’s amazing. A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff,” reports E!News.

“But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure,” added the 28-year-old singer.

What are your thoughts on Gigi Hadid’s cool wardrobe on the streets of New York? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanye West Still Has Hopes, Believes Kim Kardashian Won’t Really Divorce Him?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube