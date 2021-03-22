Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce drama has been going on for a long time now. These two took their family by shock when the divorce was finally announced. In fact, recently, momma Kris Jenner confessed it to be a difficult phase for the family. But the rapper’s recent statement will yet again leave you speechless, and you will wonder – what the heck is going on?

Kanye in his recent statement, has said that he thinks Kim is not serious about this divorce. Whattt? Like does he really mean this? Keep reading further to know more.

Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce from Kanye West last month, but he “doesn’t believe” she is serious about it. “Kanye hasn’t filed a response to Kim’s divorce filing because he still doesn’t accept that Kim will see the divorce through to completion,” a source told HollywoodLife.

“He knows how Kim is, and he knows that she does not want to do this. He’s doing fine, though, despite everything,” the insider added. “He really doesn’t believe that Kim is actually going to end their marriage. Kanye West sees this as a move in a chess game which is why he hasn’t reacted or done anything. He seems to have no plans of filing a response anytime soon, either. Her whole family is stunned.”

Well, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been living separately for a long time now. Reports of their tumultuous marriage have been doing the rounds for several months now. Kim has been staying at their home in Calabasas, CA, with their four kids, while Kanye has been at his Wyoming ranch. Days before the filing, the rapper moved several things out of their home, including 500 pairs of sneakers, which seemed to hint that he didn’t plan on returning there.

What do you think of this recent statement? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

