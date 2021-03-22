Hailey Bieber regrets the tattoo of a gun on her finger.

The model, who is married to heavily-inked Justin Bieber, now wishes she’d thought twice before getting the tattoo of a pistol on her middle finger when she was 18.

“I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool’,” Hailey Bieber tells Elle, “but now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent.”

Hailey Bieber previously revealed she has a tattoo of her husband’s initials just above the knuckle on her wedding ring finger, and the word ‘beleza’, which means beauty in Portuguese, on her lower neck.

Tattoo artist Mr. K at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York shared black and white snaps of his client’s fine line body art on his social media page and explained in the caption: “J is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese…’ It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber (sic).”

