American fantasy drama television series Game Of Thrones, which is based on George RR Martin’s book A Song of Ice and Fire, is notoriously known for depicting shocking and explicit acts of Middle Ages-inspired barbarism. But one of the most controversial scenes in the HBO series was the se*ual encounter between Cersei and Jaime Lannister.

In an episode of season 4 of the hit TV series Game Of Thrones, Jamie rapes his sister Cersei as their son King Joffrey Baratheon lays dead nearby. The controversial scene was dubbed “rape-cest”—and led to a heated outcry on social media.

At that time Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ( Jamie Lannister) and Lena Headey (Cersei) addressed the controversial scene during an interview with EW. Lena said that the scene in Game Of Thrones was never meant to be a rape. It’s a scene that the two have discussed in passing in a few previous interviews, strongly hinting at similar lines of thought. But they have perhaps not previously expressed their behind-the-scenes takes on the situation quite so directly.

Lena said to the publication, “It’s that terrible thing as a woman—talking about something as horrendous as rape and dismissing it, which I’m not. But we never discussed it as that. It was a woman in grief for her dead child, and the father of the child—who happens to be her brother—who never really acknowledged the children is standing with her. We’ve all experienced grief. There’s a moment of wanting to fill a void, and that is often very visceral, physical. That, for me, is where she was at. There was an emotional block, and [her brother] was just a bit of a drug for her.”

On the other hand, Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said who was hesitant to talk about it initially, said, “I’ve spoken to a lot of people [privately] about this. I haven’t spoken to the people who got the most upset, because they were online. Most people I spoke to got from the scene what we were trying to show—a very complicated relationship, and two people in desperate need for each other. All these emotions going through them, it was never intended to be something where he forced—it wasn’t a rape, and it was never intended to be. But it’s one of those things where you can’t [publicly] say ‘it wasn’t rape,’ because then everybody goes, ‘How can you say it wasn’t rape?!’ But that was definitely not the intention.”

Nikolaj further said, “Of course, whatever people get from it, they get from it. But it did surprise me. I thought the outrage would be about that they were having s*x in front of their dead son.”

