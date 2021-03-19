When George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novels in the ‘Song Of Ice And Fire’ series were developed into ‘Game Of Theones’ by HBO, the world got one of its most beloved series. While fans weren’t totally happy with how he show’s finale season panned, there is no shortage of excitement for the upcoming spinoffs.

While we all know that the GoT prequel, House of the Dragon, has been greenlit by the studio, we now hear three more are n development at HBO. Read on to know what they are centred on as well as their working titles.

As per a report by THR, the first of the three Game Of Thrones spinoffs currently being developed by HBO is tentatively titled 9 Voyages. It comes from creator Bruno Heller and follows Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. This character is all set to make an appearance in the upcoming GoT prequel House of the Dragon. As per reports, the character will be essayed by Steve Toussaint.

Next on the list of the Game Of Thrones being developed by HBO revolves around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria – a revered ancestor of House Martell, founded of the kingdom of Dorne. Tentatively titled 10,000 Ships, her story is set roughly 1,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones. This makes it one of the oldest spinoffs of events that took place on the Westeros timeline.

The third of the three is a project is set in King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom. While being the capital of the Seven Kingdoms – now six, this city has been the birthplace of much important Game Of Throne characters like Davos Seaworth, Gendry Baratheon, the royal Baratheons and more.

Besides these three spinoffs, HBO has already greenlit the Game Of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. The filming of this series will begin in the UK in April. The show stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith and follows the story of House Targaryen 300 years before the events in GoT. It talks about an epic civil war that tore Westeros apart and is expected to premiere in 2022.

Another GoT spinoff previously reported to be in development was a show based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. This book follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, who would later become King Aegon V Targaryen. Another GoT animated project is also being considered, but the topic of the same is yet to be revealed.

