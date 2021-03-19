Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on Indian Television. It has been running successfully for so many years and still continues to top the TRP charts and rule our hearts as well. But did you know there was a time when the show was almost on the verge of getting banned?

In 2017, The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) demanded an immediate ban on the TV serial. The community alleged that the show had hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by portraying a series of blasphemous acts. Keep scrolling further for more details.

The controversy arose after Sodhi, a cast member from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, essayed Guru Gobind Singh’s role. Asit Modi, the producer and Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita in the show, have clarified that Sodhi essayed the role of Guru Gobind Singh Ji ka Khalsa and not Guru Gobind Singh.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta said, “First and foremost, I didn’t even know about any such controversy until this morning when I heard Gurucharan talking about it. This is a clear case of misunderstanding. Gurucharan (Sodhi), who is a staunch Sikh himself, will never do and speak anything that goes against the sentiments of Sikhs all around the world. I clearly remember having a conversation with him about this particular sequence on the day of the shoot, and he had mentioned that nobody is allowed to play Guru Gobind Singh ji, and thus he is enacting the role of his Khalsa. And that’s exactly what we shot and showed on TV.”

Even producer Modi clarified the same in his tweet: “Roshan singh Sodhi became Guru Gobind singh Ji Ka Khalsa not Guru Gobind Singh. Please check his dialogues and the episodes (sic).”

Roshan singh Sodhi became Guru Gobind singh Ji Ka Khalsa not 🙏🏻Guru Gobind singh.Please check his dialogues and the episodes. https://t.co/TitwKTBylu — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 17, 2017

In a statement to the media, SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar said the serial, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had hurt the community by depicting a living character of the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which was “against the Sikh tenets”.

“No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Such an act is unpardonable,” he said. The apex religious body of the Sikh warned the channel and the director of the show from showing “blasphemous” content on the small screen.

But it is said that all that ends well is well. Today, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to entertain us with the same zeal.

