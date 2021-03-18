Sunayana Fozdar joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah amid the pandemic. The actress replaced Neha Mehta, who played the role for Anjali Bhabi for over 13 years. There has been a lot of praises coming in for the Left Right Left beauty and we roped her in for an exclusive conversation.

The actress spoke in length about multiple topics – starting from her favourite co-star to how life has changed post joining Taarak Mehta. Read on for all the scoop.

Asked about her favourite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star, Sunayana Fozdar said, “One is unfair because I share different bonds with everyone. I can name 2-3 or the rest of my co-stars will beat me (laughing)! I have such nice co-stars that they even send me cakes when I cross 500K on Instagram. I entered the set like a baby, and they pamper me like a child even today.”

Hold on! Because we did make her choose her favourites. Sunayana Fozdar continued, “On the basis of the maximum amount of time I have spent, there’s Ambika Ranjankar (Komal Hathi), we spend a lot of time. We even have lunch together. I’m also close to Palak Sidhwani (Sonu). Our videos are viral all over; we even share a room together. Besides that, even Shailesh ji is very sweet yaar.”

Life has been changed for good for Sunayana ever since she joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taking about the same, Sunayana Fozdar continued, “I’m more concentrating on my scenes, work on sets rather than how people are going to look at me. I used to be that student who would sit on the first bench in the classroom. My mindset regarding work is the same. I want to reach the sets on time, I want to be sure about my looks, get the scenes in advance. When I joined the show, I ignored the noises that were being made. There’s excitement but I don’t focus much on that because I want to stay grounded as a person & as an actor. That’s why I can be myself and maintain my sanity.”

She concluded, “Having said that, there’s a huge difference between the recognition and the popularity that I have gained after being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Everyone knows me as ‘Anjali Bhabi’ today. But I want to let my work speak.”

