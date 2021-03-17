Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become a part of our daily lives, it seems. Gokuldham society is as close to us as our own residential societies, isn’t it? Today, we bring you a fact-based on none other than Dilip Joshi who plays Jethalal on the show.

Jethalal is one of the most important characters in the show and owns an electronics shop as his business.

In an interview with India Today, Dilip Joshi once revealed that he was initially offered the role of ‘Champak Lal Gada’ who happens to be Jethalal’s father and is currently played by Amit Bhatt in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Since it was an offer to play the part of an elder man, Joshi refused it thinking he wouldn’t be able to do justice to the same. And soon after, the makers offered Dilip Joshi to play the role of Jethalal and the rest is history. The 52-year-old actor is one of the most successful and highest-paid actors in the television industry after his stint in the show.

Nobody could have played the role of Champak Lal Gada better than Amit Bhatt, we feel. All the characters and artists are so well-balanced and have been the viewer’s favourite ever since the show began.

The casting of the show does full justice to the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The show has been successfully running for 13-long-years and the cast of the show is immensely popular including names like Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta, Shailesh Lodha, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Shyam Pathak and Mandar Chandwadkar.

Honestly, there couldn’t have been a better choice than Dilip Joshi to play the character of Jethalal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

