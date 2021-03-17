Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are now equally famous for their personal lives. Sometimes it is Sunayana Fozdar and her fashion choices, Dilip Joshi and his random posts or Palak Sidhwani’s diva look. Another star making a lot of noise lately is Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter. The beauty is now stealing a kiss with her husband Malav Rajda on their romantic vacation. Below are all the details you need!

For the unversed, Malav is the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He and Priya fell in love on the sets of the show and soon tied the knot in 2011. The couple is even blessed with a baby boy.

Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda have been enjoying a vacation in the Maldives. Amid the pandemic, like most couples, they couldn’t enjoy their ‘us’ time. Pictures of their romantic trip have been viral all over social media.

In one of the latest pictures, Priya Ahuja could be seen donning a bikini. She posed for a picture as she shares a kiss with Malav Rajda. “No words can define how grateful I’m to have you in my life,” read the caption.

Another picture witnesses the beauty don a yellow dress. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame couple takes a selfie as they steal a kiss in the adorable picture. One of the photographs in the string even witnesses their cute baby boy.

Well, Priya Ahuja and Malav Rajda are surely making the most of their time.

Recently Priya made a lot of noise when she shared an empowering post embracing her scars on Women’s Day. She shared a picture of herself in a bikini as she flaunted her ‘fats’ and ‘stretch marks’ with pride.

“Yes m laughing literally lol Laughing that yes I don’t hv a perfect looking body now I have stretch marks I have loose skin n fat too…but I’m proud of all that cz I have given birth! For 9 months this tummy was his home! My body took care of him N yes till now it hasn’t completely recovered inside out!

But I feel it’s still beautiful!!,” she wrote.

