Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved sitcoms on Indian Television. The show starring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta amongst others has been running over 13 years now. It has won several awards and accolades including a Guinness Book Of World Record win. Now, TMKOC has surpassed PewDiePie with a huge feat on YouTube. Below are all the details you need.

TMKOC has been a rare show to enjoy a massive base even today. Most shows end up losing its audience after a point. But Asit Kumarr Modi and team have been successful in keeping their audience hooked. And if not TV, fans make sure to enjoy the show on YouTube.

Director Malav Rajda made the big announcement on Instagram. The message read, “Most viewed show on YouTube is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with total 45 billion views, which is more than total views of PewDiePie and Mr Beast combined.”

Check out the post shared by the director below:

The creator also tagged Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Jennifer Mistry, Amit Bhatt, Tanuj Mahashabde and rest of the cast as he captioned the post, “Take a bow team.”

As soon as Malav Rajda shared the post, many fans took to the comments section and heaped praises for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

A user wrote, “Oh yes… Here without TV it’s just TMKOC played on our mobile screens at lunch n supper times…keep growing”

“It’s just not a show for me its something more. Congrats,” another commented.

A fan wrote, “Me and my family used to watch this show everytime….it’s like ” tarak Mehta lga, thoda mood fresh ho jae”….and I am watching this show from many years…one of the most special show ever..”

