Television beauty Shweta Tiwari has been away from the Television screens for a while now. She was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan that went off-air last year amid the pandemic. But the beauty makes sure to make her presence felt, that too in a glamorous way. Her latest avatar has left many spellbound.

For the unversed, Shweta made the most of the lockdown and lost a lot of weight. The actress has been garnering a lot of headlines over her gorgeous self. She was even hailed by Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna at the ITA Awards for ageing in reverse.

Now, Shweta Tiwari in her latest post has donned a plunging neckline dress. The actress shared glimpses of her avatar on Instagram. She could be seen donning an olive green dress with sequin detailing across the chest. She kept her tresses loose and straight. Smoky eyes and nudish pink lipstick completed her look.

“Don’t Try Me,” Shweta Tiwari captioned her post.

If that wasn’t enough, Shweta shared another post featuring more poses from her look.

Clearly, Shweta Tiwari has worked a lot on her body and it’s worth every bit. The side-slit dress couldn’t have looked better on anyone than her!

“I am born fearless,” she captioned this post.

Many from the TV fraternity took to the comment section to hail the 40-year-old beauty.

Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Yes you are mommie”

Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, “Hottie”

Dalljeit Kaur commented, “fearless n how”

“Super hot pics (fire emoji) insta is on fire,” wrote Nidhi Uttam.

On the personal front, Shweta Tiwari had been creating a lot of noise over her estranged relationship with her husband Abhinav Kohli.

Abhinav has multiple time accused Tiwari of keeping him away from their son, Reyansh.

