Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular and talented actresses on television. The hot momma keeps her fans entertained and often shares pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. And her latest upload is what has got our attention!

Shweta took to her Instagram to share the pictures of her photoshoot where she is totally rocking the outfit with some killer poses.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta Tiwari captioned it, “Believe in your infinite potential!” The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress wore a one-shoulder golden dress with a thigh-high slit and smokey eyes. Take a look:

Shweta’s eye makeup increased the glam quotient for the entire look. The smokey eyes had black and golden hues mixed on the crease with bold eyebrows. Sharing another picture, the actress wrote, “Glitters! ✨”

Oh la la, Shweta Tiwari is indeed one hot momma in the town!

The Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress accessorised the look with bold statement earrings and her killer poses just nailed the entire photoshoot.

The television queen, Ekta Kapoor reacted to Shweta Tiwari’s picture and left a comment saying, “Wow❤️”. Television actress Dalljiet Kaur also reacted to her picture and wrote, “Oh my gooood ….. wowwww !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Actor Ashmit Patel also reacted to the picture and left heart and fire emojis on her picture.

Meanwhile, Shweta is really active on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal life to her fans. Her daughter Palak Tiwari is already a social media star and debuting soon in Bollywood with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter which is co-produced by Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

Movie buffs are waiting for Palak’s big debut and we are too.

What do you think of Shweta Tiwari’s sizzling new pictures on Instagram? Tell us in the comments below.

