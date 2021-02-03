Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and hottest momma in town. From her gym looks to the airport to her brunch dates with her girlfriends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora, the diva leaves no stones unturned when it comes to flaunting her chic wardrobe.

The actress just shared a blazing hot picture of herself celebrating ten years of designer Arpita Mehta and our jaws have dropped looking at her. No kidding!

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared the picture with a caption that read, “Congratulations @arpita__mehta on ur stunning coffee table book THE MIRROR n completing 10 yrs of ur label @arpitamehtaofficial # 10yearsofArpitaMehta”. The 47-year-old can be seen wearing a golden embroidered bralette blouse with thigh-high slit skirt showcasing her hourglass figure.

Oye hoye hoye, death hi ho gayi!

Her friend Seema Khan reacted to the picture and left a comment saying, “Omg 🔥🔥😍😍”. Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the picture and wrote, “Whooooaaa woman, you are on fire 🔥❤️🔥🔥🔥😍”. Bhavna Pandey also left fire emojis in the comment section.

Malaika Arora is really active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by sharing her pictures and videos time and again.

Recently, Malaika shared a blend of oomph and deep thinking in her Instagram picture, which she posted on Tuesday.

In a set of three pictures, Malaika Arora sits on the sofa in an oversized shirt paired with calf-length boots. She completes her look with minimum make-up and open hair.

“Look to the left, to the right, centre…. jus catch the light ?? @amuaroraofficial u have upped ur photography game??” Malaika captioned the image.

She tagged the image with “#myideaofcandid”.

Did y’all like Malaika Arora in her latest Instagram post celebrating Arpita Mehta’s label? Tell us in the comments below.

