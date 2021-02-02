Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shown her version of Instagram-versus-reality on social media and said that her Kaftans and pouts will continue, no matter what.

Kareena posted two pictures on Instagram. In the first image, Kareena is seen sporting sunglasses and pouting at the camera. The second picture has her sunglasses off but she still retains her famous pout.

“Instagram v/s Reality. PS: Kaftan and pouts continue no matter what the scene is #KaftanSeries,” Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote as the caption.

Kareena is all set to welcome her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan.

Saif and Kareena reportedly started dating after “Tashan”. They got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to son Taimur in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently penned the sweetest birthday wish for her best friend Amrita Arora. The Bollywood diva said that she has her back till eternity.

Kareena posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the two are seen dressed in athleisure. Amrita is seen almost tripping while Kareena is smiling for the camera.

The actress wrote: “This picture says it all… while you’re tripping over for the 100th time, I am pouting for the paps. But my girl, you know I have your back till eternity.”

