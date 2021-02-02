Just because we don’t share a good rapport with a country doesn’t mean we can’t value the talent that the nation has to offer, right? India and Pakistan don’t share a cordial relationship but they have always been a fan of the Bollywood industry like we have been a fan of theirs. Today, we are going to talk about 5 Pakistani actresses from Mahira Khan and Mehwish Hayat to Sarah Khan whose fashion sense screams luxury at its best.

There are a few actresses who have already worked in the Bollywood industry along with some A-list actors here.

There are a few Pakistani actresses whose Instagram feed is nothing short of a blessing. Once you start scrolling through, you get so lost in their elegant outfits that you literally forget to check the time. On some days, a minute scroll can last an hour long.

Let’s take a look:

Mahira Khan

How can you not love that face? And not just that, Mahira is the first person that comes to my mind when I have to get a suit stitched and show a design to my ‘Boutique wali aunty’. Her feed is full of beautiful royal Shararas and outfits that one can take inspiration from.

Mehwish Hayat

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most popular faces in Pakistan at the moment in the entertainment industry. From that perfectly sculpted jawline to her regal pictures on her Instagram feed, this one has a chic fashion sense with all the aesthetics you need to learn while posing.

Sarah Khan

Sarah Khan’s wedding with Falak Shabbir was the talk of the town. From her gorgeous wedding outfits to flawless makeup in the pictures, her fashion sense has a feminine and bold touch at the same time.

Saba Qamar

We became her fan after Hindi Medium, which also starred late actor Irrfan Khan. Her fashion sense is next level and her Instagram feed is so soothing to the eyes. From alluring suits to chic western outfits, one can definitely take style tips from the diva.

Mawra Hocane

Mawra Hocane is like a Pakistani fashion diva and inspiration for all the young girls out there. We saw her sizzling Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane and the actress immediately managed to grab the attention of her fans. I’m personally a fan of her Pakistani suit collection.

So, tell us your favourite Pakistani fashionista from the above-mentioned list.

