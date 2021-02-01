The wedding season will soon begin and guess who just launched his new collection? It’s none other than Sabyasachi. Yes, he’s the same designer who Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra wore at their weddings. His latest collaboration with Khush Wedding Magazine stars none other than beautiful Aditi Rao Hydari.

The moment I saw Aditi sitting in that timeless piece by Sabya, I was just blown away with her beauty and the outfit the actress was wearing.

Aditi Rao Hydari is without a doubt, one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. And the Girl In The Train actress being dressed in a Sabyasachi outfit is like a cherry on the cake. Isn’t it? We would agree with this.

Let’s take a look at some of the best outfits from Sabyasachi’s new collaboration here:

You need to stop doing whatever you’re doing right now and look at this beautiful outfit here. From the colour combination of the lehenga to that turquoise choker with elegant pearl engraved in the earrings and a nath, I’m totally in love with this regal piece. Aditi Rao Hydari’s no makeup nude-look with that matha-patti stole the show for me here.

If there’s one designer who really knows how to play with royal colours is Sabya. And I would totally defend my statement here because I’ve never seen an Indian designer so beautifully playing with colour and bringing their imagination to life. He does just THAT.

From intricate embroidery on choli and lehenga to that emerald jewellery, everything about this look is just so phenomenal.

Never in my life, I’ve been a fan of green colour until I saw Sabyasachi’s first lehenga in the same colour. Ever since then, I’ve fallen for it.

Aditi Rao Hydari paired a simple rust cum tan coloured blouse with a heavily embroidered skirt and wore a big choker necklace with studs. Simplicity at its best. This can be a perfect pick for your engagement or reception, brides!

I’m personally a fan of red. And Sabyasachi’s red is beautiful beyond words. Now usually when brides wear bright colours, they fail to achieve the perfect makeup look by going overboard with dark eyes and lips.

Here Aditi Rao Hydari’s makeup is what makes this alluring outfit stand out. But that’s not what stole the show for me but Sabya’s signature gota-patti on the dupatta. I would trade anything for such a beautiful dupatta.

Aditi’s photoshoot was for Sabyasachi collaboration with Khush Wedding Magazine. Tell us your favourite pick from the above-mentioned lehengas in the comments below.

