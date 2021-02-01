It is not hidden from anyone that Anushka Sharma looked completely different when she entered the Bollywood industry. After one particular episode of Koffee With Karan, where more than what the actress said, her looks created headlines, many felt that she has gone under the knife. But, unlike many actresses who keep mum on such topics, The PK actress opened up about this sensitive issue.

In 2014, Bollywood actress-turned-producer Anushka came on Twitter to lay to rest the rumours about her lips. We know that many of you must be aware of this incident, but keep reading further for those who have no idea about it.

The drastic change in Anushka Sharma’s appearance on Koffee With Karan was due to a lot of factors put together and not just her lips. She had tweeted, “Lately there has been a LOT of talk about me in this particular episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’. Mainly regarding my lips. I am here to just convey what I have to say regarding the same. I am talking about it only because this story has taken a scary direction and things have been ‘blown out of proportion’ (pun intended).” Check out the tweet below:

Hellooooo everyone !! Today I am here to talk about my lips !! Yes ! There ! I said it .. My lips ! As a (cont) http://t.co/CXwILm0Yrn — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 10, 2014

Anushka Sharma said that for a short while now she has been using a temporary lip enhancing tool, and that along with make-up techniques is the reason why there may be a change in her lips’ appearance.

She said that she has by no means gone under the knife or undergone any kind of plastic surgery or any intrusive procedure.

Anushka Sharma in an open letter said that the decision was purely hers, which was done for the sake of her look in the film Bombay Velvet – a period drama where she is portraying a jazz singer in the 1960s–70s.

However, in 2016, the actress told Vogue, “I have nothing to hide. So, when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to [for my role in Bombay Velvet]. I’m not going to lie and say I didn’t; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I’m human and not perfect.”

Kudos girl! We really appreciate the way Anushka Sharma spoke openly about the changes she underwent.

Off lately, Anushka has been in the news after welcoming her first child with husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The duo was blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2020. It is only today that they revealed the name of their little munchkin through a cute family picture on Instagram. They have kept their daughter’s name as Vamika.

