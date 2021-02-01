Actress Deepika Padukone in Monday greeted the month of February with a stunning picture on social media.

Advertisement

Deepika posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a blush pink embellished kurta paired with diamond stud earrings. The actress is wearing soft make-up and has tied her hair in a neat bun. In the image, Deepika, who is married to actor Ranveer Singh, looks away from the camera and smiles.

Advertisement

“February,” Deepika Padukone captioned the image.

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has “’83” in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action-adventure, “Fighter”, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, Deepika on Monday shared a video in Rani Padmaavati avatar on the third anniversary of her 2018 blockbuster Padmaavat.

The video assorts scenes of Deepika Padukone in the film as she talks about how grateful she is to have been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali thrice. The actress-director duo have worked together in films “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela” (2013) and “Bajirao Mastani” (2015) apart from “Padmaavat”.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: From Taimur To Nitara – Listing Out Bollywood’s Best Baby Names & The Story Behind Choosing Them!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube