Priyanka Chopra is on cloud nine these days and all thanks to her new haircare range launch called ‘Anomaly’ and for getting raging reviews on her recent Netflix release ‘The White Tiger’. The actress congratulated comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath on their second child and got a fascinating reply from a user on there.

Kapil took to his Twitter to announce the arrival of his second child with wife Ginni and wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil #gratitude”.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated the couple on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “QT with Congratulations Ginni and Kapil! Lots of love and hugs to your little one”.

QT with Congratulations Ginni and Kapil! Lots of love and hugs to your little one 💕 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2021

Replying to Priyanka, a user commented, “little prick kab ayega”. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra wouldn’t have expected this, we are sure.

Meanwhile, The White Tiger actress recently launched her haircare range and gave the update to her fans on Instagram.

Chopra wrote, “This is ANOMALY. What a surreal moment to introduce you to the first brand I have ever created!!! For the last 18 months I have worked alongside my partners at Maesa toward the day when we could share our labour of love with the world, and I can’t believe that time has finally arrived. I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves. Our formulas are vegan and clean, with high performance ingredients, and our bottles are made from a 100% plastic trash from our oceans and landfills. Oh, and btw, it’s $5.99! We are democratizing sustainable beauty, because access to it should not cost us the Earth and should be available to all.”

Way to go, Priyanka Chopra.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

